Leading men of the ’50s and ’60s

2 SHARES Share Tweet

LEADING MEN – Gloria Romero and Nida Blanca were the queens of the ‘50s. Susan Roces and Amalia Fuentes were the queens of the ‘60s.

But as “promised” by Highspeed, the focus this week is on leading men and other actors.



Then identified with Nida was Nestor de Villa and later, Dolphy (of “John en Marsha” fame). With Gloria it was Luis Gonzales, although Glo also clicked with Ric Rodrigo and Ramon Revilla (yes, Don Ramon of “NardongPutik” fame).

Susan’s favorite leading men were Eddie Gutierrez and Bobby Vazquez and of course, the great Fernando Poe Jr. Amalia first starred with Juancho Gutierrez and ended up with Bobby Vasquez.

•

OTHER ACTORS – Aside from those earlier mentioned, the other big actors of the ‘50s and ‘60s were, in no particular order – as they come to mind.

Mario Montenegro – the original Brown Adonis, perfect in regal and costume roles.

Armando Goyena – of “Kapitan Kidlat” and “Tia Loleng” fame.

Efren Reyes – action actor, Asia’s best actor for “Ifugao.”

Eddie Rodriguez – very popular with those love triangle films, usually opposite Lolita Rodriguez and Marlene Dauden.

Cesar Ramirez – action star and later drama actor – usually in tandem with Alicia Vergel.

Fred Montilla of “Bondying” fame.

Van de Leon – drama actor, leading man of Carmen Rosales in the award-winning “Inspirasyon.”

PanchoMagalona – from “alta sociedad” to showbiz, excellent actor.

Eddie del Mar – noted for Jose Rizal character

Oscar Moreno – matinee idol turned actor

•

MORE & MORE – Quickly now, more and more leading men of the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Jose “DI 13” Romulo, Jojo “James Dean” Salvador, Bernard “Alyas Palos” Bonnin, Eddie “Elvis Presley” Mesa, Zaldy “Lo’ Waist Gang” Zshornack, Pepito Rodriguez and brother Ramil (“De Buena Familia”)

Dindo Fernando, Dante Rivero, Lito Legaspi, Ronaldo Valdez – versatile all.

Action heroes Joseph Estrada, Jun Aristorenas, Eddie Fernandez, Jess Lapid, Bernard Belleza, Alberto Alonzo.

Comedians Dolphy and Panchito – but more about them in a coming column.

Related

comments