UAAP rules 3 players ineligible

By: Jerome Lagunzad

Three players have been ineligible to play in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), dealing a big blow to the campaign of University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas.

Ibrahim Quattar, a 6-foot-9 player from Mali, and Cameroon import Steve Steve Akomo failed to meet the two-year residency requirement for foreign-born players.



Quattar and Akomo were supposed to play for UP and UST, respectively.

Fil-American Rob Ricafort, on the other hand, has apparently exceeded the age limit and is barred from playing for the Maroons.

Both schools, however, plan to make an appeal to the UAAP Board of Trustees.

“Napakalaking dagok para sa team namin kung mawawala ‘yung dalawa,” lamented UP’s second-year coach Bo Perasol yesterday during the league’s press launch at the Mall of Asia Arena lobby.

“I have been preparing the team for more than a year with those two in the fold. And it’s going to greatly affect the team’s competitiveness if they will be deemed ineligible.”

UST coach Boy Sablan sounded hopeful that Akomo will be allowed to suit up, saying: “I’m still very positive na mapagbibigyan ‘yung appeal namin.”

