Caidic powers FCVBA

By REY LACHICA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – His legs are no longer springy as before but Allan Caidic remains deadly from afar – thanks to his feathery touch.

The legendary shooter from Paete, Laguna, Caidic buried five straight triples in the first half to help power the 50s of the Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association to a 74-52 win over Asaba of Jakarta and into the semis of the 26th ASEAN Basketball Tournament yesterday at the MABA gym here.



In all, the one-time PBA MVP finished with six triples to lead the 50s for the third straight game with 25 points.

Though already assured of a semis slot, the 50s will go for a four-game sweep of their group elims when they clash with Pontiainak – also of Indonesia – later in the day.

Elmer Reyes, Caidic’s fellow member of the famed Northern Consolidated Cement in the early 80s, also put up a vintage performance to lead the 60s to a 66-51 win over Hatyai of Thailand late Tuesday.

Reyes joined forces with Kenneth Yap, Danny Ching, Julio Cruz, Corad Siy and James Chua to post their second runaway win in the annual tournament.

Reyes and Yap shared scoring honors with 15 points each while Ching added 11 in his best game so far.

The win likewise assured the 60s a berth in the semis although they are determined to finish their 4-team group undefeated.

“It was a tough win, good thing everybody stepped up,” said coach Edster Sy.

Reyes, who has 8 PBA championships to his credit, including Purefoods’ breakthrough title win under the late Ely Capacio, played so well that he fell victim to several dirty tactics by the Thais.

He almost lost his temper midway in the payoff period but was pacified by the mild-mannered Andrew Ongteco and Aris Franco.

“Gaganti sana pero hindi ko na binigay ang bola sa kanya bandang huling kasi panalo nab aka magkagulo pa,” said Ongteco.

Meantime, the 65s advanced to the final with nary a trouble by crushing Club 51 of hos country, 54-44 – thanks to the solid efforts of Achit Kaw, Johnny Chua, Bong dela Cruz, Johnson Lao, Zotico Tan and Jimi Lim.

A sweet jumper by Lim gave the 65 their biggest lead at 48-25 before the Malaysians rallied.

Backed by Rain or Shine, Freego and Ironcon Builders, the 65s will go for their second straight title against Hatyai of Thailand.

