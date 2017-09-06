‘Escorts’ of the ’70s and ’80s

‘ESCORTS’ – After focusing on the actors of the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, Highspeed turns to the “escorts” of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

In the ‘70s, Tirso “Pip” Cruz III and Edgar “Bubot” Mortiz were the “escorts” of Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos, respectively.



In the ‘80s, Gabby Concepcion and William Martinez were – that word again – “escorts” to Sharon Cuneta and Maricel Soriano, respectively.

To be fair, the “escorts” did not remain second fiddle to the queens.

Pip and Gabby became award-winning actors. Bobot trailed another path, directing TV shows. Well, William may not have been that big a star, but he has the distinction of topbilling Ishmael Bernal’s classic “City After Dark.”

IMPORTANT ACTORS – Now let’s drop the “escorts”’ and dwell on other important actors of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Let’s start with the ‘70s, incidentally the third golden age of local cinema.

Jay Ilagan, Boyet de Leon, Phillip Salvador, Ace Vergel, Bembol Roco, Rudy Fernandez, Niño Muhlach (Child Wonder), Rey Malonzo.

In the ‘80s: Richard Gomez, Aga Muhlach, Albert Martinez, Joel Torre, Ricky Davao, Michael de Mesa, Mark Gil, Robin Padilla, Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla, Daniel Fernando, John Regala, Jestoni Alarcon, Lloyd Samartino, Joel Alano, Ronnie Lazaro, Juan Rodrigo, Dan Alvaro.

LANDMARK – The ‘70s and ‘80s saw landmark roles played by actors like:

Rudy Fernandez – “Baby Ama”

Boyet de Leon – “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang”

Bembol Roco – “Maynila sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag”

Phillip Salvador – “Jaguar”

Joel Torre – “Oro, Plata, Mata”

Aga Muhlach – “Miguelito”

Niño Muhlach – “Tahan na Empoy, Tahan”

Ronnie Lazaro – “Boatman”

Daniel Fernando – “Scorpio Nights”

Alan Paule – “Macho Dancer”

Ace Vergel – “Anak ng Cabron”

Mark Gil – “Batch ‘81”

