No whitewash on Arnaiz’s death, Palace assures

By: Genalyn Kabiling

The government has vowed there would be “no whitewash” in the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz amid reports he was allegedly tortured before being killed by cops.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella assured that a fair and comprehensive probe is now underway to uncover the truth behind the teenager’s death.



“We assure the public that there will be no whitewash, and there will be a thorough and impartial investigation, and those who will be found responsible will be made accountable before our laws,” Abella said during a Palace news conference.

Arnaiz reportedly attempted to rob a taxi driver but was shot dead by arresting policemen. He supposedly fired at the cops, prompting the authorities to shoot back.

The teenager was initially reported missing and was found 10 days later at a funeral parlor in Caloocan.

Forensic experts from the Public Attorney’s Office claimed to discover wounds and other bruises on Arnaiz’s body that may have been caused by torture.

His death reportedly had comparisons to the case of Kian delos Santos who was killed during an anti-drug operation in Caloocan city.

Arnaiz was laid to rest yesterday at Aliw Cemetery in Pateros, Manila.

