Villanueva to BoC

By: Betheena Kae Unite

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña confirmed Tuesday his intention to appoint Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) National Capital Region Wilkins Villanueva as the new director of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS).



“Yes. Coronel (Neil) Estrella has tendered his resignation and then I intend to (bring in) Director Wilkins Villanueva to take his post,” Lapeña said during a press briefing.

Estrella was the second Customs official to step down from his post at the height of the P6.4-billion shabu mess.

Wilkins, on the other hand, was among the PDEA officers who were part of the team that raided the warehouse in Valenzuela where the 605 kilos of illegal drugs shipment were recovered in May.

