250 PH bets to Asiad

Jakarta Asian Games chief of mission Julian Camacho said the Philippine delegation to the 2018 edition of the will have approximately 200 to 250 athletes and officials.

“That’s the number I am looking at,” said Camacho yesterday.



The city of Palembang will be the main satellite venue of the other games as there are also events on tap in two other locales during the Aug. 18- Sept. 2 sportsfest.

With the Jakarta Asiad less than a year from now, Camacho has put in motion the buildup for the country’s bid.

“The Secretariat will be up soon as I have already met with the individuals concerned,” said the wushu chief.

Last time in Incheon three years ago, the Philippines could only come up with a lone gold – courtesy of Fil-Am BMX rider Daniel Caluag.

Three silvers and 11 bronzes were also brought back in a dismal finish by the Philippines in the quadrennial event.

In Indonesia next year, a total of 431 events in 42 sports will be contested, including 28 Olympics sports.

Although there is no qualifying event for the Asiad, Philippine Olympic Committee first vice-president Joey Romasanta swears not every Tom, Dick and Harry, should be named to team.

