Airstrikes kill 10 BIFF fighters

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

Ten members of the Bangsa-moro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were reportedly killed in a series of airstrikes launched by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Task Force Central in Maguindanao over the weekend.



Reports said troops of the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion reinforced fighters of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces-Moro Islamic Liberation Front, who were engaging factions of the Daesh-inspired group Sunday morning in Barangay Tee, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

The military airstrike reportedly resulted to the deaths of 10 BIFF fighters and an undetermined number of wounded on the enemy side.

Two BIAF-MILF members meanwhile were slain in a clash with the BIFF fighters and both were identified as Butukan Bungayen, alias Mantukan Bungayen, and Jojo Sampayan.

AFP Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., said the combat operations are necessary measures taken by the MILF members against terror groups operating in Maguindanao.

“We laud the liberation front’s leadership for supporting the government’s drive for peace to thrive in Mindanao against terrorism, criminalities and drugs,” Galvez said.

