Baste Duterte endorses Tapa King

FOR Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, real indulgence is found in the comfort of a home-cooked spread.

This is what established Filipino food chain Tapa King offers; and this is also the reason why they recently signed Baste as their brand new endorser.



“We’re celebrating our 30th anniversary by introducing someone who completely embodies the way we serve food,” said Tapa King President and CEO Beatrice Magallanes. “Baste has authentic Filipino grit, the kind who eats without pretense. What you see is what you get with him, which is essentially how we are.”

When asked about his favorite, Baste cites tapa flakes as his go-to, with its best-tasting original tapa recipe, served with garlic rice, sunny side up egg, and atchara.

Tapa King’s original tapa recipe has been around for years. What began in 1987 as a humble intent to provide classic home-style Pinoy favorites along Gallardo Street in Makati, Tapa King has grown into a known provider of pure meal goodness with over 100 branches from Luzon to Mindanao.

Tapa King prides itself in serving delectable Pinoy favorites like classic tapa, tocino, longganisa, danggit or beef steak.

