Check your progress

By: Chinkee Tan

Review and evaluate your goal

Are you hitting it?

Are you on target?



If not, what can you do to adjust?

What can you do to compensate for lost time?

Remember, what you evaluate in life will grow.

CONSISTENCY

Follow your plan.

If you are in sales…

How many calls should you make in a day?

How many appointments should you set?

How many presentations should you make?

How many accounts should you close for the month?

If you are on a diet program…

How many calories should you take in a day?

How many hours of cardio should you do?

How many times should you workout in a week?

If you are writing a book…

How many pages should you write in a day?

How much time are you going to invest in research?

The key is consistency and not working in spurts.

Consistency creates motion. Motion creates action. Action creates the result.

DISCIPLINE

Do the things you need to do even though you don’t feel like doing it.

Call your potential clients even if you don’t feel like setting an appointment.

Eat the tasteless food even if you don’t feel like eating it.

Run even if you are feeling lethargic.

Go to the gym even if you don’t feel like it.

Write even if you are not in the zone.

Believe me, the more disciplined you are, the easier life gets.

PERSISTENCY

There will be days when you feel like giving up.

There will be days when you feel like you’re going nowhere.

There will be days when things will weigh you down.

But whatever it takes, you need to rise above it.

Do not let your mood dictate your acts.

What is permanent is your resolve to overcome any type of challenges you will face.

What is permanent is your commitment to your dreams.

What is permanent is your will to win and overcome the obstacles.

Winners never stop until they get what they want.

FOCUS

Focus all your time, energy and resources on hitting your goal.

Eliminate all types of distraction.

Finish the job first before you play.

Never allow the urgent things to distract you from doing the important things in life.

This is not the time to waste your time, money and energy that is not related to your goal.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Are you monitoring your progress?

Are you still on track?

Are you really willing to do whatever it takes to finish strong?

