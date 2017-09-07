Drilon: PCGG can enter into compromise deals

By MARIO CASAYURAN

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon said yesterday the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) is authorized to enter into compromise agreements.

Drilon, a former justice secretary, issued the statement in response to questions by Senate reporters on whether PCGG could enter into compromise agreements for recovery of any ill-gotten wealth of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos and his family.



The Marcos family reportedly wanted to return 7,000 tons of gold bars to the Philippine government but Ilocos Norte Rep. Imee Marcos, daughter of the late President, said the details of this proposal to President Duterte are being handled by their lawyer.

Drilon said the PCGG, under the law, is mandated to assist the President in the recovery of ill-gotten wealth.

“In pursuit of its mandate, the PCGG can legally enter into compromise agreements,” Drilon explained.

The compromise, Drilon stressed, should be “limited only to civil cases” as in the forfeiture of ill-gotten wealth.

He clarified that while there is clear jurisprudence establishing PCGG’s authority to enter into such agreements, the validity of the stipulations in the compromise agreement must pass judicial scrutiny.

“Any compromise agreement shall be valid and binding only upon court approval. No agreement can be made contrary to law or the Constitution,” he stressed.

The former Senate president also said that he is not supporting any compromise agreement but was merely explaining PCGG’s authority.

