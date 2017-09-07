Has the public forgotten Chiquito?

2 SHARES Share Tweet

FORGOTTEN – Highspeed earlier promised to write about comedians Dolphy and Chiquito. Let’s start with Chiquito (Augusto Valdez Pangan) who seemed to have been forgotten by the public. That is until this year when Vhong Navarro revived “Mang Kepweng,” which Chiquito originated in the ‘70s. Then people remembered that Chiquito starred in two movies about “Mang Kepweng,” a quack doctor with healing power.



Chiquito starred in other films based on comic-strip characters. Including “Asiong Aksaya,” “Atorni Agaton,” “Barok,” “Mr. Wong.”

Like Dolphy, Chiquito started in stage shows at Clover and Manila Grand Opera House. He was noted for his dancing prowess – all ballroom.

Hopefully, in time people will remember Chiquito’s outstanding contributions to showbiz. Which he deserves.

•

TWO-GUN – Chiquito started as supporting actor in the early ‘50s and graduated to lead and title roles in the early ‘60s, most comedy.

In 1970, he starred with Hollywood’s Mamie Van Doren in “Arizona Kid,” where he played a two-gun fighter, based on the story and script by Lino Brocka (yes the National Artist) and directed by Chaning Carlos.

In 1977, he spoofed a Brocka masterpiece with “Tinimbang Ka, Bakit Husto?” He put up his own production company, Sotang Bastos, after the success of his series “Sotang Bastos,” where he played a real-life character as race jockey.

Chiquito was nominated best actor by FAMAS in 1984 for a dramatic role in “Lovingly Yours, Helen.” He played a has-been stage performer.

•

POLITICIAN – Unlike Dolphy who said no to politics, Chiquito served as Makati councilor and vice mayor.

He was councilor from 1969 to 1972 and from January 1988 to August 24 1989, before he was appointed vice mayor.

It’ll be recalled Dolphy, said: “Madaling kumandidato…paano pagnanalo?”

Chiquito served his constituents well.

Related

comments