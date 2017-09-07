P19-M luxury cars, agri goods seized

By BETHEENA KAE UNITE

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) intercepted recently some P19 million worth of luxury cars and agricultural goods at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Two used luxury cars – both are Mercedes Benz – were intercepted in August when it passed through the red lane of the BoC.



Lawyer Vincent Philip Maronilla, MICP district collector, said the shipment with an estimated value of P10 million came from Hong Kong.

Maronilla said the shipment was declared as auto parts consigned to Juljerjac Trading with entry number C-206595-17.

But when it passed through the X-ray machines, the shipment showed irregularities.

X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) head Jaybee Raul Cometa recommended the issuance of alert order against the shipment for a 100-percent physical examination.

Maronilla said the 40-footer shipment was seized after its shippers violated a provision of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to Section 3 of Executive Order 156 prohibiting the importation of used motor vehicles.

“This is a prima facie evidence of misdeclaration hence we will issue a warrant of seizure and detention against Juljerjac Trading’s smuggled motor vehicles,” he said.

Yesterday, Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña showed to the members of the media the seized luxury cars which were already placed under BoC’s custody for further examination and evaluation.

Furthermore, P9-million agricultural products such as red onions and carrots were also seized by the bureau at the MICP.

The shipment composed of five container vans – four vans of red onions and one van of carrots – came from China and it entered the country late July, Lapeña said.

“This was declared as garlic but turned out to be red onions. This is prohibited because this is being produced by our farmers,” Lapeña said.

“The consignee, V2Y International Marketing Co., wrote a letter informing Customs Intelligence that the shipments do not belong to them,” said Lapeña.

The agricultural goods will be destroyed, he added.

