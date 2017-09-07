SoKor fugitive nabbed in Las Piñas

By: Jun Ramirez

Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives have arrested a South Korean fugitive wanted for swindling a compatriot in a futures trading scam and absconding with the latter’s money by fleeing to the Philippines.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the 60-year-old Kim Youngho was arrested by operatives from the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) Tuesday at his residence in Almanza Uno, Las Piñas City.



Morente said Kim, who is detained at the BI jail in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, will be deported to Seoul, Korea where he is wanted by authorities for the crime of embezzlement.

He added that the Korean was the subject of an Interpol red notice which stemmed from an arrest warrant that a Korean court issued against him.

“We will deport him as he poses a risk to public safety and security. We should not allow foreign fugitives like him to use our country as a refuge and evade punishment for their crimes,” Morente said.

I-FSU chief Bobby Raquepo disclosed that Kim had been hiding in the country for more than two years and was already overstaying at the time of his arrest.

