Monsignor Lagarejos in BI lookout list

By Jeffrey G. Damicog

Monsignor Arnel Lagarejos, the priest who was caught going to a motel with a 13-year-old girl last July, has been placed in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO).

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre ordered the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Wednesday to place Lagarejos in the ILBO after the girl and her mother filed Monday more criminal complaints against the priest before the Department of Justice (DoJ).



“Considering the gravity of the offense allegedly committed, there is a strong possibility that he may attempt to place himself beyond the reach of the legal processes by leaving the country,” read Aguirre’s memorandum addressed to the BI.

“We thus deem the issuance of an ILBO against the subject person prudent in order to at least monitor the itineraries of his flight, travel, and/or whereabouts,” Aguirre said.

Lagarejos was arrested last July 28 during a joint entrapment operation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) while taking the girl called Ana to a motel in Marikina City.

After being charged with violation of Republic 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, Lagarejos managed to post a bail bond of P120,000 for his provisional liberty.

Last Monday, Anna and her mother, assisted by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), filed two more human trafficking complaints against the priest before the DoJ.

The case was filed after the PAO learned Lagarejos met the girl twice this year prior his arrest on July 28.

