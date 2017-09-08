Perpetual edges Letran in OT

University of Perpetual Help snapped a two-game losing skid with a thrilling 88-82 overtime victory over Letran yesterday in the 93rd NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Altas turned to Nigerian center Prince Eze, who erupted with 21 points and hauled 19 rebounds for their fourth victory against six defeats.

The 6-foot-11 Eze joined forces with Gab Dagangon and Jeff Coronel in the extra period, combining for 12 points out of the team’s 13 to put down the struggling Knights.

They also limited Letran to only seven points in overtime.

“Puso na lang talaga ang nagdala sa amin eh. Hindi na ako nagpalit ng unit,” said Perpetual coach Jimwell Gican.

Leading 75-72 with 14.2 ticks left in the regulation, Letran’s Bong Quinto drained a corner triple off a pass from Jerrick Balanza to keep the Knights alive. Dagangon had a chance to give Perpetual the victory but missed a game-winner with 4.6 seconds to go.

Dagangon returned with a vengeance in the extra period and finished with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

GJ Ylagan and Coronel also stepped up with 18 and 10 points, respectively.

Perpetual’s win overshadowed

the efforts of JP Calvo, who topscored for Letran with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Quinto also scored 15 points, while Rey Nambatac had 15 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, the NCAA upheld the decision suspending San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez and player Robert Bolick following an appeal from the school.

Fernandez and Bolick will miss the team’s game against Mapua at 12 noon today.

In juniors play, Letran dominated University of Perpetual Help from start to finish with an 83-70 victory.

The Squires led by as many as 22 points in the game as they slowly pulled away from a 22-11 first-quarter edge.

The win fanned Letran’s winning streak to four games and improved their win-loss tally to 6-4, jumping to solo fourth with the Arellano Braves and the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers playing at presstime.

Enoch Valdez scored 19 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks for the Squires, while Lakksman Ganapathy chipped in 13 points and seven boards.

Keifer Cordero also shone for Letran with 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Perpetual slipped to 3-6 near the bottom despite Jielo Razon exploding with 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals, and Jasper Cuevas adding 15 points.

