RP00,000 reward offered for info on teen’s death

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By AARON B. RECUENCO • JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

The mayor of Gapan City has offered P200,000 for anyone who could provide information that would explain how the cadaver of 14-year old Reynaldo de Guzman ended up in Nueva Ecija.

This developed as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has been ordered to find out who are responsible for the death of De Guzman, who earlier reported to be the missing companion of slain former University of the Philippines student Carl Angelo Arnaiz.



Mayor Emerson Pascual appealed to his constituents who saw either the killing or even the actual dumping of the cadaver to surface and cooperate with his office in order to give justice to the De Guzman.

“To those who saw the car where the body came from, don’t be afraid. Just go to my office and I will give the reward,” said Pascual in an interview over radio station dzMM.

He said any vital information that could be provided is essential for the police to come up with investigation as to why de Guzman was killed.

The cadaver of De Guzman was discovered floating in a creek in Barangay San Roque in Gapan City on Tuesday. He sustained more or less 30 stab wounds.

Supt. Peter Madria, Gapan City police chief, said the head of De Guzman was covered by a shirt before it was wrapped with a packaging tape.

“The cadaver was identified by his parents. I believe they went here after being informed of the discovered cadaver of a boy in the social media,” said Madria.

Pascual, for his part, assured the security of those who has information about the killing or even the actual dumping of the body.

“They should not be afraid. Nobody else but me will talk to any of them,” said Pascual.

The official said he was moved by the brutality of De Guzman’s death that he wanted to be part of the solution of the case.

“He was too young. This is alarming. The manner of death is pitiful so justice must be served,” said Pascual.

De Guzman was last seen with Arnaiz who was killed by Caloocan City policemen last month after allegedly robbing a taxi driver and shooting it out with them.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II directed the NBI to investigate the killing of De Guzman Wednesday after meeting with Carl’s parents, Eva and Calito, at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacanang with President Duterte and Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta.

OUTRAGE

Meanwhile, senators have expressed outrage over the gruesome killing of De Guzman.

Senator Grace Poe said she is angered that a minor fell victim anew to killings during the Duterte administration.

She is the vice chair of the Senate public order committee which probes the deaths of Grade 11 student Kian delos Santos and later Arnaiz.

“Huwag naman sanang paikutin ang ulo natin na holdaper rin ang batang ito gaya ng pinalulutang na kuwento tungkol sa kanyang kasamang si Carl Angelo Arnaiz…Dapat gamitin ang buong puwersa ng sistema ng hustisya ng ating bansa para durugin ang mga salarin sa karumal-dumal na krimeng ito at matigil na ang walang habas na pagkitil ng buhay lalo na ng mga kabataan,” she said in a statement.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, in an apparent outburst on his Twitter account, meanwhile, said, “Demonyo kayong pumatay sa 14-anyos na si Reynaldo De Guzman. Wala kayong kaluluwa.”

Minority senator Francis Pangilinan, in condemning De Guzman’s death, called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to act and arrest the assailants behind the murder.

Related

comments