Senate cites Faeldon in contempt

By: Mario Casayuran

The Senate Blue ribbon committee chaired by Sen. Richard J, Gordon yesterday cited in contempt former Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon for his refusal to appear in a public hearing at the Senate building.



Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto said Faeldon would be ordered detained if he does not appear when the Gordon committee resumes public hearing Monday morning.

The Gordon committee subpoenaed Faeldon to appear yesterday but he chose to send an affidavit stating that he and his family have been maligned and their reputations obliterated by lies.

He instead said he welcomed the filing in court of formal charges against him where he could air his side. “I have appealed to the President (Duterte) and both Houses of Congress for the immediate conduct of trial by a competent court to hear and decide all cases involving the drug shipment and the allegations of corruption at the Bureau of Customs so that justice will be served,’’ Faeldon said.

