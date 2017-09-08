Tribute to Dolphy, King of Comedy

REMEMBERED – As of this writing, the children of Dolphy (Rodolfo Vera Quizon), particularly Eric and Epy Quizon, are putting up a museum for their father. On display will be memorabilia, including awards and costumes, gathered through the years.



Dolphy had trophies from FAMAS and Metro Manila Film Festival. And a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Film Academy of the Philippines. Not to mention the combined best actor/best actress trophy for “Markova,” which Dolphy shared with sons Eric and Epy. They won the award – the first of its kind in the world – in the Brussels (Belgium) international filmfest.

The King of Comedy deserves no less than a museum.

•

EARLY YEARS – Dolphy started as stage dancer-comedian billed Golay, the sparring partner of Bayani Casimiro.

Through Pancho Magalona, he met Sampaguita producer and star builder Dr. Jose R. Perez who change his name to Dolphy.

After bit and supporting roles, Dolphy teamed up with Panchito Alba. Their first outing was “Kalabog en Bosyo.”

In 1954, Dr. Perez gave Dolphy the Jack role and Lolita Rodriguez the Jill part in Mars Ravelo’s komiks story “Jack En Jill.” From then on, Dolphy tackled mostly gay roles, breaking box-office records.

But on television Dolphy’s the typical husband and father in “John en Marsha,” with Nida Blanca as his loving if nagging wife.

•

MEMORABLE – Dolphy’s list of memorable roles included Lino Brocka’s “Ang Tatay Kong Nanay” with Niño Muhlach, “My Heart Belongs to Daddy,” “John en Marsha The Movie,” and as earlier noted “Markova.”

Aside from “John en Marsha,” his other memorable parts on television were “Buhay Artista” and “Home Along Da Riles.”

Dolphy’s life and times were captured in Bibeth Orteza’s tell-all biography, detailing his colorful and dramatic life and loves.

