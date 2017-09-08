Voting for PUSH Awards 2017 starts

KAPAMILYA fans have started pushing their favorites to the top and drumming up support for their Kapamilya digital idols with the voting in this year’s PUSH Awards in full swing.



Different fan clubs have been posting non-stop to show their love for their favorites, even making their designated hashtags trend on Twitter immediately after the nominees had been revealed last weekend.

Host-actress Anne Curtis leads this year’s list of nominees with nominations in the Push Female Celebrity, Celebrity Traveler of the Year #TravelGoals, Celebrity Fitspiration of the Year #FitnessFoals, and Celebrity Fashionista of the Year #OOTDGOals categories.

Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, James Reid, and Nadine Lustre also nabbed four nominations each. Liza and Nadine are both competing in the Push Female Celebrity and Push Female TV Performance of the Year categories, while Enrique and James are in the Push Male Celebrity and Push Male TV Performance of the Year categories.

LizQuen and JaDine also have joint nominations in the hotly contested Push Group/Tandem category, where they are challenged by KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), McLisse (McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson, and MayWard (Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber).

To vote and see the complete list of nominees, just log in to PushAwards.com and register using a Facebook account.

Only one vote per category will be accepted per day until the voting ends on September 24.

This year’s Push Awards winners will be awarded on October 15 in “ASAP Chillout.”

Vote for your favorites on PushAwards.com and get your daily dose of entertainment news, information, and trivia by logging in to PUSH.com.ph.

