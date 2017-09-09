Duterte claims Carl Arnaiz his relative

President Duterte said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is being sabotaged with the recent killings of teenagers, including his “relative” Carl Angelo Arnaiz in Caloocan City mid-August.



Duterte, in his speech in Digos City, Davao del Sur, Friday night, ordered PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa to look in to the agency carefully as he claimed that someone is doing the killings on purpose.

“Silipin mong mabuti kasi sinasabutahe kayo. Sinasadya talaga ‘yan,” Duterte told Dela Rosa.

He also defended the police from the death of Carl’s companion, 14-year-old Reynaldo De Guzman whose body was found with 30 stab wounds and his head wrapped in packaging tape.

“Alam ko ang pulis magbaril ‘yan, if at all, o sabihin mo extrajudicial killings, pero hindi magbalot yan ng [tao],” Duterte said.

“That is not the job of the police Anak ng… So, meron diyan nagsasabutahe,” he added.

The President also said that this is being done to discredit the PNP and his drug war because there is no reason for him to order the police to kill his own relatives.

“One of them [slain teenagers] was my relative. Carl Angelo Arnaiz. Why would I want him dead?” Duterte said in dialect. “May nagluluto somewhere to discredit us.”

It was reported that Carl Angelo’s father Carlito, who hails from Maasin, Leyte, is Duterte’s relative from the mother side. Duterte met with Carl’s parents in Malacañang on Wednesday.

Duterte also said that it is not a policy to kill drug suspects despite the recent killing of the teenagers, allegedly by the police, including Kian delos Santos also in Caloocan City mid-August.

He, meanwhile, ordered the PNP to just ignore protests criticizing the police and to just continue doing their duty. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

