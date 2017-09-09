FCVBA bags 3 titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

by Rey Lachica

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Even in seniors basketball, the Philippines is untouchable in the ASEAN region.

Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) yesterday proved that by winning three division titles in dominant fashion in the 26th ASEAN Veterans Basketball Tournament at the MABA gym here.



Making the wins of the 65s, 60s, and 50s sweeter was that they kept their titles via a grand sweep – a feat that further embellished the country’s status in the annual tournament.

Their massive wins came two days after FCVBA boss Jimi Lim was elected deputy president of the association.

“This year is very memorable for FCVBA, we hope we can sustain our dominance in the league,” said the Ironcon Builders owner who was elected to the post unopposed.

First to retain their title were the 65s who scored a surprisingly easy win over Hatyai of Thailand, 64-31, thanks largely to the efforts of Achit Kaw, Johnny Chua, Antonio Go, Zotico Tan, Sunny Co and William Lao.

Kaw led the team with 14 points while Chua and Tan combined for 18 points.

The 60s, on the other hand, drew significant numbers from former PBA players Aris Franco, Elmer Reyes, Kenneth Yap and Andrew Ongteco, to dump Pontianak of Indonesia, 67-39.

“It was a nice win since everybody contributed to our title win” said coach Edster Sy, who also called the shots for 65s.

Others who delivered were Conrad Siy, Danny Ching, Danny Co, Jose Lao and James Chua.

With the win, the 60 extended their reign to three years – same thing for the 50s.

Like their older counterparts, the Ma Tan-mentored 50s had also an easy time dispatching Kuching of host country, 89-58,

Allan Caidic led the team anew with 20 points spiked by two triples, including one that triggered the team’s murderous third quarter assault that saw them rip the game apart.

The one-time PBA MVP once again got big help from Benet Palad, Gerry Tee, Joey Sta. Maria, Jerry Gonzalez and Bong Tan.

Related

comments