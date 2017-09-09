Gabby wins Asian Star Prize in Seoul Int’l Drama Awards

KAPUSO Network congratulates seasoned actor Gabby Concepcion for bagging the Asian Star Prize in the 12th Seoul International Drama Awards held September 7 at the KBS Hall in South Korea.



Gabby flew to Seoul to personally accept the award. He was recognized for his outstanding performance in GMA Network’s top-rating Afternoon Prime series “Ika-6 Na Utos.”

The Kapuso actor is the only Filipino to win the award this year.

Seoul International Drama Awards is an annual TV drama festival that celebrates the diversity and creativity of international scripted programming.

Organized by Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee and Korean Broadcasters Association, Seoul International Drama Awards strives to achieve the following goals: continuous development of the Korean Wave, promotion of healthy participation in festivals and vitalization of tourism in Seoul.

