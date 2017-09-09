Jake Zyrus happy with non-showbiz GF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Singer Jake Zyrus, the artist formerly known as Charice Pempengco, has said that he is happy in a relationship these days with nutrition and fitness expert Shyre Aquino.

“Ako naman masaya po ako na I’m with someone. Yun lang OK na ako. Okay na kami,” said Zyrus, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



But Zyrus said that he is not ready to divulge everything about his relationship with his non-showbiz girlfriend.

“Mas prefer po namin na ‘yung ibang details kami na lang ang nakaka-alam. Hindi naman kami sobrang OA na kami na nga tapos itatago pa namin, tapos ide-deny pa namin, di ba? It’s enough na nabalita po, ganyan,” the pop singer said.

Zyrus, 25, also gave his reaction again to his mother Raquel Pempengco who was offended about how she was portrayed on the drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya” recently.

“Mommy ko s’ya s’yempre kilala ko s’ya. Ganyan lang naman s’ya pag nagagalit sya. So I know that it will be alright,” he said.

Zyrus appeared on the late-night show to promote his concert dubbed “I Am Jake Zyrus” at the Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan City on October 6.

Earlier, Zyrus said that he still loves his mother in spite of their unstable relationship as mother and child.

“Sa aking ina, totoo po ito, walang halong showbiz o kung ano man, alam mo na mahal na mahal na mahal kita. Pasensya na po kung hindi ko maibigay ang mga pangangailangan na nakasanayan po dati,” said Zyrus on Instagram recently.

But Zyrus said that he is hopeful that he and his mother would reconcile soon. “Alam ko po ang lahat ng ginawa mo para sa akin, alam ko rin po na kahit anong mangyari, pamilya tayo. Someday magiging okay po ang lahat.”

“Kung dumating man po sa puntong di niyo pa rin po maiintindihan, sana po ay maramdaman niyo po na mahal namin kayo ni Coy, at ‘yun ang pinakaimportante sa lahat. Love conquers all,” Zyrus added. Coy is the brother of Zyrus.

Related

comments