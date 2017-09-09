Sharon’s raring to act once more

THANKS TO – Yes, Megastar Sharon Cuneta’s raring to act once more. Thanks to the indie she starred in, “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha,” currently showing nationwide and distributed by Star Cinema.

Sharon enjoyed working with writer-director Mes de Guzman and the cast and staff, realizing at her age and stature she can do much more – action, comedy, drama, offbeat, thriller.



She’s a lonely and desperate woman in “Pamilya,” having been abandoned by her husband and children. She’ll do anything to complete her broken family, including accommodating the “Family That Does Not Weep” in her home.

In the cast of “Pamilya” are Niño Muhlach and son Alonzo, Richard Quan, Kiko Matos, Cris Villanueva, Moi Bien, Joe Gruta, Flor Salanga, Michelle Vito, Philip Olayvar, Radz Obach, Ren Escano, Marion Dizon.

The comedy–drama was classified PG (parental guidance) by the MTRCB.

REUNION WITH ROBIN – Sharon’s next movie is a reunion with Robin Padilla, her former leading man…and ex-sweetheart.

She was touched when Robin watched “Pamilya” at Cinemalaya and even promoted the film online.

Cathy Garcia Molina is set to direct the Sharon-Robin starrer, with millennials Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia as co-stars.

Needless to say, the story’s tailor-made for the Megastar and the “Bad Boy” (now God Boy) of the ‘80s.

OTHER LEADING MEN – There were earlier plans to cast Sharon with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion, but negotiations didn’t push through. Perhaps, some other time.

Her other leading men in the past included Aga Muhlach, Cesar Montano, Tonton Gutierrez, Ariel Rivera, Albert Martinez, Rowell Santiago, Edu Manzano, Richard Gomez, and the late Fernando Poe Jr. and Rudy Fernandez.

Perhaps in the near future Star Cinema could give Sharon a solo starrer.

Whatever, it’s good to hear that the Megastar is once more raring to act.

