300 minors nabbed for violating curfew hours

By: Alexandria Dennise San Juan

More than 300 minors were apprehended for violating the curfew hours in an intensified campaign of the Quezon City Police District to protect the youth over the week following the brutal killings of young boys.

QCPD District Director PCSupt. Guillermo Eleazar said that the ordinance is strictly implemented “to protect the youth and prevent them from being involved in petty crimes.”



The Quezon City Ordinance 2301 sets disciplinary hours for minors (below 18 years old) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eleazar emphasized that under the ordinance, all minors are prohibited to roam around, loiter, wander, stay or meander in all public places during disciplinary hours whether alone or in groups without justifiable reason.

Over the week, Talipapa Police Station had the most number of violators with 98 minors apprehended, followed by 61 in Batasan Police Station and Cubao PS with 54.

Twenty-six minors, meanwhile, were collared by the La Loma PS, 24 by Galas PS, and 14 by Fairview PS.

Ten and below were reportedly nabbed in the other police stations.

The violators apprehended were taken under custody of respective police stations with their parents or guardians for lecture.

