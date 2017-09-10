Business dispute leads father to shoot son dead

By: Lorenzo Jose Nicolas

An alleged financial dispute in a family business cost the life of a man who was gunned down by his own father in Barangay Damar, Quezon City on Friday morning.

Initial report disclosed that 50-year-old John Sy was shot twice in the chest by his father, Antonio Sy, 83.



According to SPO1 Marvi Masangkay, at about 7:15 a.m., the older Sy went to his son’s house in Quezon City to confront the latter about financial matter and personal issues.

Along the conversation, the two had a heated argument which prompted the younger Sy to turn his back from his father to avoid the altercation.

As John aboard his vehicle, Antonio pulled out a gun and fired twice into his son’s chest.

John Sy was immediately brought by Carolyn Sy, the victim’s wife, to Chinese General Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Responding police officers and security guard of the village apprehended Antonio.

According to initial investigation, the reason of the shooting is allegedly because of a financial dispute in their family business.

Cops recovered a caliber .45 and two fired cartridge cases in the crime scene.

