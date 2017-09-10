Cops told to use Waze

By: Nestor Abrematea

CAMP RUPERTO KANGLEON, Palo, Leyte – The policemen in Eastern Visayas has a new challenge from the new regional police director who assumed his post only last week.

Chief Supt. Gilbert DC Cruz has directed all police units and offices to register in the mobile application “Waze” using android phones for them to have an easy access to the community and other law enforcement agencies.



Cruz made the directive after his visit to some police stations and observed that not even one police station is using the said mobile application.

“Waze” is the world’s largest community based traffic and navigation application. This would help to always know what’s happening on the road. Even if you know the way, Waze tells you about traffic, construction, police, crashes, and more in real-time. If traffic is bad on your route, Waze will change it to save time.,”Chief Supt.Cruz told police officials.

He said it isimperative for police officers to immediately respond to the needs of the community thru the use of mobile applications.

Cruz is hoping that all units will comply on the said directive for them to easily apply the community based policing in their jurisdiction.

