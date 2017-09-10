Fathers and sons

PLEASANT SIGHT – Seeing fathers and sons together – bonding, acting, singing, even horsing around – is always a pleasant sight.

Highspeed enumerates fathers and sons in showbiz.



SORIANO – Director-producer Paul Soriano and dad Jeric, topnotch commercial director. Paul’s “Lolo’ is Nestor de Villa, matinee idol of the ‘50s.

PARAS – BenjieParas and sons Andre and Kobe. Andre’s showbiz but Kobe opted for basketball, where he excels.

MUHLACH – Niño Muhlach and look-alike son Alonzo. Niño was the Boy Wonder of the ‘70s. Big money maker.Alonzo is also talented but then times are different.

VALENCIANO – Gary Valenciano and sons Paolo and Gab, who walk different paths. Pao directs concerts and Gab dances.

PASCUAL – Piolo and son Iñigo. Papa P’s a tough act to follow, but Iñigo tries hard.

SIGUION REYNA – Director Carlitos Siguion Reyna and son Rafa, graduate of New York University. Rafa’s busy onscreen (“Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral) and onstage (“Maynila sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag, The Musical).

ESTRADA – Gary Estrada and son Kiko, often seen on TV.

EJERCITO – Former Laguna Gov. ER Ejercito and son Jerico, soon to be launched to stardom.

EIGENMANN – Michael de Mesa and sons Ryan and Geoff Eigenmann. Fine actors all. “Lolo” is Eddie Mesa, actor-singer turned preacher.

PADILLA – Rommel Padilla and son Daniel, today’s top young actor.

MORE & MORE – Here are more & more fathers and sons.

Eddie Gutierrez and twins Raymond and Richard, Aga Muhlach and Andres; Zoren Legaspi and Maverick; Edu Manzano and Luis.

Sen. Tito Sotto and QC Councilor Gian; Boyet de Leon and Ian; Vic Sotto and Oyo; Ronaldo Valdez and Janno Gibbs.

Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga; Joey de Leon and Keempee; Albert Martinez and Alfonso; Martin Nievera and Ram and Robin.

comments