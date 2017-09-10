LP senators warn PNP

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: VT

Liberal Party (LP) senators have threatened to block the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) P900-million proposed budget for 2018 until it comes up with “alternative strategies” in its war against drugs.

Following the spate of killings in connection with the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, opposition senators in a statement Friday said they will hold up the approval of the PNP’s fund for its anti-drug war campaign, which has drastically increased, from this year’s P20 million to P900 million.



“We will reject the 4,400-percent increase in the budget for Oplan Tokhang, also Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded, if the PNP will insist on continuing the oplan that has already claimed thousands of lives, including young victims,” said Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, LP president, said they will see to it that the fund will not enable police to go on a killing spree of suspected criminals.

“Kailangan nating matiyak na ang pondong ito ay hindi ginagamit o gagamitin bilang pagkukunan ng gantimpala ng pamahalaan sa mga alagad ng batas para pumatay ng kapwa Pilipino sa madugo at mapang-abusong giyerang ito kontra droga,” Pangilinan said.

Related

comments