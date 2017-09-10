Ritz Azul admits no BF since birth, denies being lesbian

KAPAMILYA star Ritz Azul has laughed off rumors that she was a lesbian after she admitted she has no boyfriend since birth.

“No!” said Azul, when asked if she was a lesbian, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



Asked how did the lesbian rumor start, Azul said: “Siguro no boyfriend since birth. Twenty-three years old na ako, no boyfriend since birth. Choice yun. At saka priorities ganun.”

“Para sa akin naman hindi necessary na kailangan ko nang magkaroon ng boyfriend porke’t 23 years old na ako,” she added. “Pero naniniwala ako sa forever.”

Azul appeared on the show to promote the romantic-fantasy teleserye “The Promise of Forever” on the Kapamilya network. It also stars Paulo Avelino and Ejay Falcon.

The 23-year-old Kapampangan also got giggly during the Fast Talk portion of the late-night program.

Huling beses na niligawan ka – “Kanina.”

Mestiso o Moreno – “Moreno.”

Ejay (Falcon) o Paulo (Avelino) – “Ejay.”

Tuwing kelan umiinit ang ulo mo – “Kapag walang sense ‘yung kausap ko.”

Tuwing kelan nagsisinungaling si Ritz – “Pag-guilty ako.”

Three words to describe your dream guy – “Genuine, respectful, God-fearing.”

Sexiest man in the Philippines – “Piolo Pascual.”

