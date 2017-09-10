Two men killed after motorcycle slams post

By: Alexandria Dennise San Juan

Two motorcycle-riding men were killed while six others were injured in separate vehicular accidents in Quezon City before dawn Friday.

Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 1 identified the fatalities as Mark Anthony Roxas, 30, and Jessie Peralta, 37.



Police said Roxas and Peralta were traversing Welcome Rotonda onboard a motorcycle at around 3:40 a.m. when they lost balance that led them to between two electric posts.

The back rider, Peralta, died on the spot due to fatal injuries in the head and body while Roxas was brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, six were injured in a collision of a taxi cab and a car along intersection of Quezon Avenue and Banawe Street at around 4 a.m.

Perlito Mangalus, 41, said that he was travelling along Quezon Avenue with four others.

Upon reaching the intersection, Mangalus bumped the left side portion of the taxi driven by Celestino Saragella, 60, with his passengers Editha Ramos and her 12-year old son.

Due to the impact of collission, both vehicles incurred undetermined amount of damage while all the passengers sustained injuries and were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

