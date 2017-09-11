‘Crying Cop’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Atty. Ignacio R. Bunye

Tough talking macho PNP Chief Bato de la Rosa has again turned “Crying Cop”.

During a senate inquiry last week, Bato gave, what to me was an award-winning performance, as he became emotional defending the all out drug war.



Senator Riza Hontiveros had earlier charged that there is a policy of the state to kill drug suspects – a charge which Bato and President Duterte, in a subsequent interview, vehemently denied.

Bato said there is no such policy. He was hurt by accusations that policemen have turned into indiscriminate killers.

On the contrary, a good majority of his men are even willing to die while in the performance of their duties.

“Masakit!”

Even PAO Chief Persida Acosta, who was in the same hearing, emotionally reacted to Hontiveros’ accusation. Note that Acosta had earlier taken the cudgels for victims of what appear to be police rubouts.

But why do the public believe otherwise?

President Duterte only has himself to blame. His actions, body language and messages not only tend to encourage and but even reward bolder-than-normal actions by the police.

The charges against those involved in the killing of Albuera mayor Espinosa have been down-graded from murder to homicide. This appeared to be a fulfillment of his promise that no policeman (or soldier) will ever go to jail for doing his job in the anti-drug war.

President Duterte recently conferred a medal on Police Chief Inspector Espinido who planned and executed the bloody operations against the Parojinogs.

Requests by the Senate for copies of spot reports of “deaths under investigation” have been repeatedly ignored by Bato, allegedly upon instructions from the President.

And how do you interpret these words from Bato’s chief: “Pag walang baril, lagyan mo.”

Even NCRPO Chief OscarAlbayalde, in a TV interview, looked so uncomfortable on the hot seat as he tried to interpret President Duterte’s instructions.

Can you therefore blame the lowly PO1 and PO2 for getting confused in carrying out their missions?

But wait. At least in the case of Kian de los Santos, his alleged killers, appear headed for hot waters. No less than President Duterte has promised justice to Kian’s family. Doesn’t this disprove the alleged state policy to kill drug suspects?

Not at all, skeptics claim. The presidential action is a mere “damage control”.

Moreover, skeptics add that the involved Caloocan policemen would have gone scot-free had two of them not been caught on cam.

What happened to the shabu shipment?

Senator Frank Drilon could not hide his disgust at the inefficiency and neglect of duty by the NBI and PDEA – in the handling of the R6.4 billion shabu shipment.

As of last week, resource persons from the two agencies could even accurately account for the actual disposition of the shipment.

How much of the seized shipment has actually been turned over to PDEA and how much are still in NBI custody?

Initial response even indicated a possible shortfall of 2 kilograms of shabu from the seized inventory totalling 604 kilograms. Another case of “kinain ng daga”?

And why, despite the considerable lapse of time, have the seized shabu not been destroyed to prevent their possible recycling?

Tito Sen had his own question: What about the missing 1 ½ tons of white powder?

* * *

Note: You may email us at totingbunye2000@gmail.com. You may also “like” us on Facebook at “Speaking Out.”

Related

comments