Marawi will rise again – Duterte

By CAMCER IMAM

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – President Duterte highlighted Mindanao developments through peace and stability during the closing plenary of the 26th Mindanao Business Conference, even as he assured that Marawi will rise again along with the rest of Mindanao.



Efforts to promote business, trade and investment in Mindanao will be in vain if there is no assurance for a stable peace and order situation that is just and lasting.

“That is why the government is intensifying the fight against illegal drugs, crime and corruption, even as it creates a more enabling and nurturing business environment in Mindanao,” Duterte said during the conference’s closing ceremony at the Xavier Sports and Country Club.

“The government remains firmly committed to wiping out local terrorists and other threat groups that continue to hinder our peace and development efforts, especially the ISIS-inspired ones who have attempted to take over the City of Marawi,” said Duterte.

“I assure all investors and businesses in Mindanao that the government will do everything to make sure that Marawi City recovers and that it will rise again as a thriving and flourishing city,” said Duterte.

He said the government is now expediting preparatory works for the implementation of the Marawi City Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Plan.

Thousands of Mindanaoan have been displaced by ongoing war caused by insurgency and extremism, recently hitting Marawi City, which also killed many people and destroyed properties worth millions of pesos.

The President said more fundings for the infrastructure projects that would benefit Mindanao will come under the Build, Build, Build program.

The Department of Budget Management (DBM) has allocated R643.3 for infrastructure from the country’s total budget of R3.767 trillion for 2018, which has been placed under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as the second highest share to receive in the 2018 budget, among other agencies.

