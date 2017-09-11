Mothers and daughters

ALL IN THE FAMILY – After writing about Fathers and Sons, Highspeed now dwells on Mothers and Daughters.

Let’s start with Rosemarie Gil and daughter Cherie, both very fine actresses. Rose started in the ‘50s via “Santa Rita de Casia.” She finished high school at Assumption Convent. Cherie’s multi-talented-actress, singer, dancer and multi-media performer – movies, television stage.



Coming from the same family are Cannes best actress Jaclyn Jose and daughter Andi Eigenmann. Andi’s father was the late Mark Gil.

MORE showbiz Mothers and Daughters.

Gloria Romero and Marites Gutierrez, who quit showbiz to become a chef. Marites made Glo a doting “Lola” to Chris, also a chef.

Sharon Cuneta and Paris-educated KC concepcion.

Nora Aunor and Lotlot and Matet de Leon. After a falling out, Nora and Lotlot are patching up. Matet’s always been loyal to Nora.

Mommy Caring is the ever understanding and loving mother to Aiza Seguerra.

Annabelle Rama and Ruffa Gutierrez of “love-hate” relationship fame. Deep inside they really love each other.

Mommy Carol and Judy Anne Santos who both love to cook.

Gretchen Barretto and London-educated Dominique Cojuangco.

Marjorie Barretto and Julia, whose career is finally blooming. Marj is ever ready to defend daughter against detractors.

Helen Gamboa and Ciara Sotto, single parent.

Dina Bonnevie and Danica Sotto-Pingris.

Daisy Romualdez and Tina and Donita Paner.

Susan Roces and Sen. Grace Poe, graduate of Boston College.

Bibeth Orteza Siguion Reyna and Aya, graduate of Mt. Holyoke.

Not to forget Vicki Belo and lovely child Scarlet Snow. Marian Rivera and adorable Letizia (named after the queen of Spain?)

While at it, how about Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte?

