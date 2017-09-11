Pru Life UK district pioneers gather for 20th year milestone

Blue Pearl pioneers. (From left) Blue Pearl District Manager Henry Gocuan, Pru Life UK Founding President and former Chairman Bobby Madrid, former Head of Sales Vic Espanol and Micah 1 Branch Manager Jimmy Barba during Blue Pearl’s 20th Anniversary Masquerade Ball held at the Grand Convention Center of Cebu



Pru Life UK’s Blue Pearl district celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Grand Convention Center of Cebu last August 14, a year after the Head Office marked its own 20th year milestone.

Pru Life UK Founding President and former Chairman Bobby Madrid, as well as former Head of Sales Vic Español – key leaders in the founding of Blue Pearl in Cebu – were one of the many notable guests who celebrated during the evening. Also in attendance were Blue Pearl District Manager Henry Gocuan as well as Micah 1 Branch Manager Jimmy Barba and their teams.

Flying in from Pru Life UK head office to join the festivities were Pru Life UK Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga and Vice President for Agency Support Nol De Leon. Former Pru Life UK Chief Operating Officer and now Branch Manager of Jasper 5, George Opeda also flew in from Manila to celebrate Blue Pearl’s milestone.

The over 500 guests were treated to lively entertainment starting with the opening number of the San Diego dancers. Violinist Francis Balo took center stage with Bossa Nova group Sound Merge Band during dinner.

Aside from the fun and lively banter from the guests, the crowd was given an inspirational talk by renowned motivational speaker, Jayson Lo. Lo shared important insights about how to experience positive life-change and have the desire to help others achieve their fullest potential. This is Pru Life UK’s aim – helping Filipinos reach their financial goals and secure their future. The unveiling of Blue Pearl’s new logo was the highlight of the evening.

Hosting the program were singer-actress Sheree Vidal together with Pru Life UK’s Senior Manager for Training Rainier Secretaria.

In only two decades, Blue Pearl has grown its sales team to 1,300 and has become one of Pru Life UK’s most prominent districts with branches situated all over Cebu. It is also one of Pru Life UK’s highest contributors in Annual Premium Equivalent and is known for producing some of the most outstanding finance professionals in the country.

