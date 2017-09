Thai boxer wins by KO

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Srisaket Sor Rungvisai knocked out Roman Gonzalez in the fourth round Saturday with a devastating right hook to retain his WBC super flyweight world title in his second straight win over the former champ.



Thailand’s Srisaket knocked ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez down twice in the final round, finishing the challenger off with a right hook with 1:45 to go in the fourth.

