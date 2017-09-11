Yassi cool about not being cast with Coco

By: Nestor Cuartero

NOT A LOVETEAM: They’re not a loveteam, so it is with no regret that Yassi Pressman welcomes Coco Martin’s decision to cast another actress in his new film, Ang Panday.



People had expected that the Coco-Yassi partnership, forged following months of working together as a couple in FPJ’s AngProbinsyano, would graduate to the big screen via said movie currently under production.

At the media launch of Nivea Deodorant held recently at Novotel in Cubao, the young actress said she fully understands the film production’s decision not to cast her in the part of Coco’s love interest. ‘They must have their reasons, and I fully support their move,’ she said.

ACTORS’ DAUGHTER: Coco’s leading lady in the new edition of Panday for the big screen is Mariel de Leon, 2017 Bb. Pilipinas International and daughter to actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong.

Yassi wished Mariel and the film itself good luck.

She said her non-inclusion in Ang Panday has not and won’t affect her professional relationship with Coco, whom she described as a kind man.

Yassi is the first local endorser of international brand Nivea Deo Serum, available in different sizes, formats, and variants. She said the product gives her much needed confidence especially during hot, sweaty days.

MMFF 2017 UPDATE: Vic Sotto’s entry to MMFF 2017 has a new, approved title, Meant ToBeh. The comedy film stars Dawn Zulueta, Daniel Matsunaga, JC Santos, and many others. Chris Martinez has replaced Tony Reyes as director.

Star Cinema’s MMFF entry also changed its title, from Revengers to Gandarah n Guapito, starring Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla and Pia Wurtzbach.

Derek Ramsay has replaced Jericho Rosales as leading man to Jennylyn Mercado in romcom Almost is Not Enough, also for the MMFF.

