Aguirre: Let NBI talk to cab driver

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II asked the rights group protecting taxi driver Tomas Bacgal to allow him to talk with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) which is probing the death of 19-year-old former University of the Philippines (UP) student Carl Angelo Arnaiz.

“Nanawagan po ako kung sino mang humahawak kay Mr. Tomas Bagcal at saka doon sa iba pang testigo na sana ay bigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang ating National Bureau of Investigation na maimbestigahan ito nang malaliman para mapalabas natin ang katotohanan,” he said during an interview over a news network.



The Secretary assured Bagcal and other witnesses that they will be given full protection under the Witness Protection Program (WPP) of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

“We are ready to provide you with protection of the Witness Protection Program,” said the DoJ chief.

Carl Angelo Arnaiz was brought to the police station alive, the next thing he was already dead.

Bagcal, 54, is currently under the custody of the group Rise Up for Life and Rights, a network of church people and human rights advocates dedicated to working with poor families affected by drug-related extra-judicial killings.

The taxi driver confirmed that Arnaiz robbed him last August 28 along C3 Road but he managed to catch him.

He recounted that Arnaiz even fired a gun inside the taxi but the driver was able to fight back and ran after the teenager whom he caught after being mauled by concerned citizens.

Bagcal said he brought Arnaiz to the police station alive.

However, Bacgal said policemen brought him and Arnaiz to C3 Road where Arnaiz was killed.

Police had claimed that Arnaiz was shot dead after he fired a gun at the lawmen.

