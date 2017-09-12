Ali Forbes joins Kapamilya network

FORMER beauty queen-turned-television producer Ali Forbes has joined other celebrities who jumped into the bandwagon of ABS-CBN.



“Yes! Kapamilya na ako ngayon at may ginagawa po akong teleserye,” said Forbes, at the sidelines of the press launch for Jewel of the Philippines 2017 pageant, held at the Resorts World Manila in Pasay City last Friday night.

The event was also attended by pageant director and beauty queen maker John dela Vega and Tu Yu Han, owner and CEO of KIF Travel and Leisure, a Chinese company that is into property development, applications, tourism, travel and leisure. Both signed an agreement as partners for the Jewel of the Philippines 2017 contest.

“Masaya naman ako ngayon bilang Kapamilya dahil galing din naman ako ng ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ Okay ‘yung mga nakilala ko at mas lumawak ang network ko,” Forbes said.

But Forbes refused to give details of the teleserye due to disclosure agreement with the television network.

Forbes is a former beauty queen who placed 1st runner up in the 2012 Bb. Pilipinas beauty pageant and 3rd runner-up in the 2013 Miss Grand International contest in Bangkok, Thailand. Then she ventured into television and produced the reality show “Pinay Beauty Queen Academy” for two seasons. In 2016, the beauty queen also became a housemate for “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Forbes, a former lounge singer before she hit the pageant scene, said that she never abandoned her love for music. In fact, she has recorded a single for Star Records. “Slow but sure ang takbo ng career ko sa music. Gawa na po ‘yung record at marketing na lang ang pinag-uusapan.”

