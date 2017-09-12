Alma Moreno: Winwyn can marry Mark anytime

ACTRESS Alma Moreno has said that her daughter Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez is of age now to get married but advised her to enjoy being single first.

“Nasa edad na si Winwyn. She’s 25. Nasa sa kanya na ‘yun (kung kelan s’ya magpapakasal). Basta handa na s’ya,” said Moreno during an exclusive interview at the New World Hotel in Makati City recently.



“Ang advice ko sa kanya, i-enjoy nya ang pagka single. Kasi pag nag-asawa ka na, maiiba na ang mundo mo,” she said.

Moreno said that she has no problem with actor Mark Herras, boyfriend of Marquez.

“Nakita ko naman si Mark na talagang andyan lang sya at total support s’ya kay Winwyn. Nagsusuportahan naman sila sa isa’t-isa so hindi naman sagabal si Mark sa kanya,” said Moreno, who is making a comeback via a new teleserye on ABS-CBN.

Marquez was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas at the Miss World Philippines 2017 beauty contest recently.

She will represent the Philippines in the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in Bolivia later this year.

Marquez will be the first Filipina to compete in the international pageant.

“I can’t believe that I finally have a crown on my head and that I’ll be representing the Philippines in an international pageant. The first ever Filipina to compete in Reina Hispanoamericana. Maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng sumuporta and naniwala sa akin!! Hindi po madali ang sasalihan ko pero alam ko kakayanin ko po dahil sa inyo. Laban Pilipinas. #ForTheWyn,” said Marquez on Instagram.

Moreno said that it was her daughter’s decision to try her luck in beauty pageant the second time around.

It would be recalled that Marquez joined the 2015 Bb. Pilipinas beauty pageant and finished in the semifinals.

Moreno told Marquez: “Pero tatandaan mo, sumali ka dyan to win! Pero kung hindi binigay sayo, alam mo naman na may ibang purpose si Lord. Gusto kong sumali at ayokong magsisi ka. Basta ako, bilang nanay, all support ako sa anak ko!”

Days before the Miss World Philippines 2017 finals, Moreno said that she prayed for the success of her daughter in the pageant.

