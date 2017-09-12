Cebu City dad found dead

By KIER EDISON C. BELLEZA

SANTANDER, Cebu – A former Mandaue City Councilor was found dead at the Pebbles Beach Resort in Barangay Liloan in this town.

Police Officer 2 Dante Deniega of the Santander Police Station said a resort employee discovered the body of Beethoven “Toben” Andaya inside his room past 7 a.m Monday.



Andaya’s blood-soaked body, according to initial investigation, was lying on the floor with a .9 mm pistol along with cash of different denominations.

The 54-year-old former councilor, by himself, reportedly arrived in the resort past 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The town of Santander, which is located at the southernmost tip of Cebu province, is 138.1 kilometers away from Cebu City and travel takes up to four hours by land.

In the 2016 elections, Andaya ran for vice-mayor but lost to elected Vice Mayor Carlo Pontico Fortuna.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, for his part, expressed his deepest condolences to the late councilor’s family through a status he posted on Facebook.

“On behalf of the City of Mandaue, I would like to express my profound and heartfelt condolences to the family of former City Councilor Beethoven “Toben” Andaya,” said Quisumbing.

