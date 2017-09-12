Chiefs eye 3rd straight win

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

12 noon – Arellano vs Malayan (Jrs)

2 p.m. – Arellano vs Mapua (Srs)

4 p.m. – Perpetual vs San Sebastian (Srs)

6 p.m. – Perpetual vs San Sebastian (Jrs)

Arellano University needs a lot of catching up to do if it wants to play in the finals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the second straight season.

That will be the Chiefs’ mission today as they intend to extend their winning run to three games when they play against the Mapua Cardinals at The Arena in San Juan City.



Game time is set at 2 p.m. with Arellano coach Jerry Codiñera confident of winning again that will boost their playoff bid.

After an unforgettable first round campaign, the last season’s runners-up won back-to-back games against College of St. Benilde and Jose Rizal University to improve to 6-4.

Codiñera is hoping to draw the same energy and hustle from his boys who were brilliant in their 115-109 double overtime win over JRU five days ago.

In that game, Codiñera got all the help from his key players, and even from the bench.

Kent Salado and Lervin Flores are once again expected to provide the offensive spark for the team.

But all eyes will be on Rence Alcoriza, who dropped a career-high 23 points for the Chiefs the last time.

Codiñera can also count on Michael Canete, Zach Nichols, and Levi Dela Cruz.

Mapua suffered its 10th loss in 11 games after an 88-70 loss to defending champion San Beda.

In the other game, San Sebastian (5-5) tries to boost its Final Four bid when it goes up against University of Perpetual Help (4-6) at 4 p.m.

Both the Stags and the Altas are coming off morale-boosting wins at the start of the second round against Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals (81-69) and Letran Knights (88-82 in overtime), respectively.

