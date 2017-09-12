No network war for a change

By GLEN P. SIBONGA

NAGPAPASALAMAT ang PLDT Gabay Guro, sa pangunguna nina Gabay Guro Foundation Chairman Chaye Cabal-Revilla at Brand Advocacy Head Gary Dujali, na nagagawa nilang pagkaisahin ang tatlong malalaking TV networks na ABS-CBN, GMA, at TV5 sa pagpayag ng mga ito na padaluhin at mag-perform ang kanilang contract artists sa taunang Grand Gathering ng mga guro na itinataon sa pagdiriwang ng National Teachers’ Month. Nawawala nga ang network war sa PLDT Gabay Guro bilang pagmamahal sa teachers.



“Actually, it’s not us e, I think because all of the networks believe in the importance of teachers. So, they make it a point na despite all the competitive stance, they allow their artists to participate in our Grand Gathering and tribute to our teachers.’’

Natutuwa rin sila na taun-taon ay nadadagdagan ang mga celebrity na sumusuporta sa kanilang advocacy lalo na ang mga gustong mag-perform at mag-participate sa Grand Gathering.

Ngayong taon ay 10th year nang PLDT Gabay Guro at nakatakdang ganapin ang Grand Gathering, na may temang “A decade of dedication. A lifetime of gratitude,” sa September 17 sa Mall of Asia Arena. Nagkumpirma nang magpe-perform sina Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Jaya, Sarah Geronimo, Michael Pangilinan, Jona, Marian Rivera, Southborder, Jay-R, Luke Mejares, Medwin Marfil, UP Pep Squad, at G-Force. Dadalo rin sina Robin Padilla, Gabby Concepcion, Derek Ramsay, Jericho Rosales, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, at Anne Curtis. May special appearance ang cast ng ABS-CBN teleserye ng “The Good Son” na sina Joshua Garcia, Jerome Ponce, Nash Aguas, at McCoy de Leon, gayun din ang cast ng “The Promise of Forever” na sina Paulo Avelino, Ejay Falcon, at Ritz Azul. Marami pa raw surprise guests.

Bibigyan ng special tribute nina Basil Valdez at Celeste Legaspi ang sampung teachers na may exceptional stories.

Magsisilbi namang hosts sina Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Pops Fernandez, at Andrew Wolfe.

Bukod sa entertainment, may raffle draw para sa teachers na ang grand prizes ay house and lot mula sa Ayala Land, van mula sa Foton, motorcycles mula sa Motorlandia, at prizes sa sponsors.

