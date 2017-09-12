PBA trade sends Ranidel de Ocampo to Bolts

by Dennis Principe

Seemingly bent on acquiring Fil-German sensation Christian Standhardinger, the TNT KaTropa just bolstered that bid by acquiring a 2017 first round pick in a recent trade.



In beating Monday’s trade deadline, TNT dealt old-hand Ranidel De Ocampo to Phoenix for Norbert Torres and the Fuel Masters’ 2017 first round pick.

Phoenix then sent De Ocampo to the Meralco Bolts for Justin Chua and the Bolts’ 2017 first round pick. The Fuel Masters however shipped Chua to TNT for KaTropa’s 2019 second round pick.

The deal was already approved by league commissioner Chito Narvasa which beat the trade deadline this conference.

Previously, trade deadline has been set during the last day of the elimination round of every conference but changes were made starting this season as Narvasa established an earlier deadline which is now set two weeks before the end of the elims.

With their own 2017 first round pick and that pick they acquired from Phoenix, TNT is said to be putting up a package that involves those picks and possibly a player or two for KIA Picanto’s own 2017 first round pick.

“Yan yung target. To sweeten the pot so to speak. TNT wants Standhardinger badly as they see him as that player who will start a new chapter for their squad,” said one source privy to the deal. “KIA is sure to get that top pick so they should expect to hear an enticing offer from TNT.”

