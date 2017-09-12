The poor girl with big dream

4 SHARES Share Tweet

STARDOM – The whole country got to know Maymay Entrata as the poor girl with big dreams, a product of ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother.” Ms. Plain Jane told on national television her humble background…and burning desire to make it big.



Well, she won PBB’s grand prize amid pomp and circumstance. And look at her now, launched to stardom in Star Cinema’s “Loving in Tandem” along with Mr. Good Looking PBB housemate Edward Barber. Co-starring are Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo, also products of PBB… and who also have their stories to tell.

MayWard the newest loveteam is billed…in the tradition of KathNiel, LizQueen, and JaDine. Will the public also embrace MayWard? Will the romcom “Loving in Tandem” become a certified blockbuster?

Why not? Think of the unlikely duo in “Kita Kita,” Alex de Rossi and Empoy Marquez.

•

PLOT – Here’s the plot in brief of the romcom.

“Loving in Tandem” kicks off on an ordinary day turns into a nightmare as the cheerful and hardworking Shine (Entrata) faces a thief in a dark alley in Manila. Fortunately, fate sends a prince charming in the guise of the stoic half-American Luke (Barber) to save her. Upon learning that her prince is her new neighbour, Shine does everything to make Luke feel at home in their community. Luke then starts to build an unlikely bond with Shine, Shine’s best friend Jayzel (Delavin), and his half-brother Tope (Gallo).

But unbeknownst to Luke, Shine is hiding something that can make of break their relationship, Will this end ever after when differences and secrets stand between Luke and Shine?

•

VERY FIRST – “Loving in Tandem” is the very first full-length movie directed by Giselle Andres whose previous credits include being the assistant of one of Star Cinema’s master storytellers Olivia M. Lamasan in such films as “The Mistress,” “Starting Over Again,” and “Barcelona: A Love Untold.”

Story and script developed and written by Kristine Gabriel and Anjanette Haw.

“Loving in Tandem” co-stars a powerlaugh supporting cast led by Ryan Bang, Thou Reyes, Ketchup Eusebio, Cacai Bautista, Xymon “Onyok” Pineda, and Ms. Carmi Martin.

Related

comments