Village chief gunned down during fiesta

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Mike U. Crismundo

SURIGAO CITY – Before horrified fiesta goers, a barangay chairman was gunned down by a riding in tandem at Purok 1, Barangay Mapawa Surigao Cityon Sunday.

The fallen village chief was identified as Felipe P. Achas, 49, barangay chairman of Mapawa.



The victim was peppered with bullet wounds at his body causing his instantaneous death.

Witnesses said the Barangay Mapawa chairman was standing in front of the house of their barangay secretary while talking to some constituents when two unidentified men, one of them armed with a hand gun arrived from unknown origin and shot the barangay official at close range.

The shooting incident happened at 9:30 a.m. while the barangay was also joining the feast of San Nicolas de Tolentino of Surigao City on Sunday.

After seeing the barangay official already on the ground, the assailant along with his other companion immediately fled using a red color XRM single motorcycle without plate number heading towards Barangay Capalayan of this same city.

Achas was immediately brought by his constituents to St. Paul Surigao University Hospital for medical treatment here but was declared dead on arrival.

Initial investigation conducted by the Surigao City Police Station (SCPS) disclosed that the barangay official was shot several times hitting the different parts of his body.

Related

comments