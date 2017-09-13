5 more terrorists killed in Marawi

By FRANCIS WAKEFIELD

At least five more terrorists were killed in fresh fighting in the main battle area inside Marawi City yesterday, according to the Armed Forces (AFP).



Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesperson of Joint Task Force Marawi, said the encounter happened at around 1:19 a.m. when troops of the Marines Special Operations Group under Joint Task Group Tiger engaged the terrorists.

Petinglay said the heavy firefight, which lasted for about 30 minutes, resulted in the death of five terrorists, four of which are based on body count. There was no casualty on the government side.

Among the recovered firearms and hardware Petinglay include two high-powered firearms and a Night Vision Goggle (NVG).

AFP Joint Task Force Marawi Commander Brigadier General Rolly Bautista said, the troops’ morale has been boosted following the visit of President Duterte in the main battle area.

“The President’s recent presence in the main battle area has left a mark in our troops in their strong desire to end the crisis in Marawi,” Bautista said.

Major General Danilo Pamonag, Commander of Joint Special Operations Task Force Trident, said the seamless integration of troops’ inter-operability with their heightened morale in fighting the enemy has resulted in the quick and deliberate assault of enemy positions.

“This accomplishment shows that the enemy’s hold in Marawi City is decreasing day-by-day. It is only a matter of time that the crisis will end,” Pamonag said.

Petinglay said as of Sept. 12 or Day 114 of the fighting, a total of 670 terrorists have been killed by government troops.

The number of government troops killed, meanwhile, is now at 147.

