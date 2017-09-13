Joshua gets jealous of Ronnie

KAPAMILYA teen heartthrob Joshua Garcia has admitted that he got jealous of teen actor Ronnie Alonte who played the role of Julia Barretto’s love interest on the primetime series “A Love To Last.”



“Yes! Hindi maiwasan. Pero Tito Boy kailangan ko rin intindihin eh (‘yung ginagawa po nya). So parang wala rin akong karapatan magselos,” said Garcia, when asked if he got jealous of the Alonte-Barretto tandem on the television series, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Asked to comment about it, Barretto said: “Okay lang naman. Iintindihin ko rin. But you have to remind him it’s just a scene.”

Barretto, 20, revealed that Garcia is really the jealous type.

“I know him so well. Alam ko if he’s angry with something, alam ko if he’s jealous. Iba ‘yung face n’ya kapag galit at jealous. Pero hindi ko alam kung kanino at bakit sya nagseselos.

“So tie muna. Afterwards, tatanungin ko ‘Bakit ba?’ Ang gusto nya lang is reassurance na s’ya lang,” the actress said.

When asked about the last time Garcia got jealous, Barretto smiled and said: “No. I cannot.”

Garcia, 19, said that he is really quiet when jealous. “Tatahimik na lang ako bigla.”

Barretto and Garcia have a deep friendship. But recently, Barretto gave Garcia “exclusive rights” to date her. This means that she is no longer entertaining other suitors except for Garcia.

“If you feel something for the person already, syempre, you give the person also the exclusive rights,” she said.

Barretto, Garcia, and Alonte are the lead stars of the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival top grosser “Vince and Kath and James.”

Garcia and Barretto, stars of the latest movie “Love You To The Stars and Back” said that they also dream of going to New York City in the future.

“I want to travel the world. May usapan kami two more endorsements together pupunta kami ng New York. I’ve been to New York. It’s his dream to go to New York. Sabi ko two more together, we will go there together. I’ll show him around,” the actress said.

Garcia also said that he wanted to take Barretto to his hometown in Bauan, Batangas. “Ipapakilala ko sya at para nagpa-picture na rin sila.”

