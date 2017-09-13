NCAA games cancelled

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The NCAA Management Committee yesterday postponed the juniors and men’s basketball games at The Arena in San Juan City due to tropical depression ‘Maring’.



Arellano was to play against Mapua yesterday, while University of Perpetual Help was set to meet San Sebastian.

The matches will be rescheduled, according to ManCom.

This marked the third time that the league suspended a scheduled playdate, with the first two occurring last month during the middle of the first-round elimination. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Related

comments